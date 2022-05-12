Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system

SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward Vision,” on Thursday, May 12.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland hospital is looking to partner with a larger health care system.

SoutheastHEALTH announced the plan, called Project Forward Vision,” on Thursday, May 12.

According to President and CEO Ken Bateman, he anticipates the Board of Directors will lay out objectives for the Requests for Proposals at their June meeting and outline prospective partners in July.

In addition, they will work with an investment bank and financial services company to write a letter of intent for a potential partner in the fourth quarter.

A partnership could be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Bateman said the plan is not based on a financial need, citing a bond sale in May 2021 with more than $1.3 billion in orders, more than 20 times the $65 million of bonds issued.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, a partnership with a larger system will give them more resources, including better access to specialty care, better employee wages and benefits and supply chain contracts.

SoutheastHEALTH has a network of more than 51 care locations in 11 communities, including hospitals, primary and specialty care clinics.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Michael Smith, 52, is accused of shooting a handgun out of his vehicle's window while driving...
Man accused of shooting while driving

Latest News

The 2022 Tunes at Twilight Spring Series will return to Ivers Square on the Cape Girardeau City...
Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square for spring series
Gerald Kent Kingston, 61, of Elkton, and Bobby Joe Merrick, 72, of Princeton, both pleaded...
2 western Ky. men plead guilty to stealing more than $350K from grain elevator company
The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase in Cape Girardeau...
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.