Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Busy time of year for A/C repairmen

With record-high temperatures, a broken A/C unit could take a long time to fix due to demand.
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With record high temperatures this week, hopefully you’ve got a way to keep cool at home.

But if your air conditioner’s not working right, you could be in for a bit of a wait.

”The phone as soon as we walked in started ringing and it’s been pretty much busy ever since,” said Greg Brown, Aire Solutions branch manager.

High temperatures mean busy days for Greg Brown and his staff at Aire Solutions.

The most common calls are from homeowners who are starting their A/C unit, just to find out it’s not working.

“That probably could have been avoided if we’d looked at it a month ago instead of just waiting and turning it on when it gets hot,” Brown said.

Homeowner Karen Mogelnicki says she had maintenance done on her A/C unit just last week.

“We have them twice a year we do the heating in the fall and then we do the air conditioning in the spring, and I’ll have to say that it’s been one of the best things I’ve ever done to have this checked out beforehand so that we don’t have any problems when the hot air starts,” said Mogelnicki.

Brown says parts they need are in short supply.

“Normally we could get almost anything within one, two, three days tops,” Brown said.

This makes it difficult to keep up with the demand.

“It may take two to three weeks,” said Brown.

He says it’s important to have a reliable system throughout the summer.

“We have a lot of elderly, we have a lot of people that are on medications and oxygen and all kinds of stuff, and they cannot take the heat,” Brown said.

This means not waiting for the heat of summer to arrive.

“So, the best thing you can do is have it maintained just like you do your car,” said Brown.

Brown says make sure the area around your A/C unit is clear of weeds and bushes.

You should also be sure to check your filter and thermostat batteries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting following a chase.
Suspect dead after chase, officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman announced the plan, called Project Forward...
Cape Girardeau hospital system looking to partner with larger health care system

Latest News

Officer Angle said the pandemic made it difficult to recruit Explorers.
Cape Girardeau Police Dept. recruits for Explorer’s Program
SoutheastHEALTH announced the plan, called “Project Forward Vision,” on Thursday, May 12.
RAW VIDEO: Interview with SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman
With record-high temperatures, a broken A/C unit could take a long time to fix due to demand.
Busy time of year for A/C repairs
Some big changes could be coming to SoutheastHealth after forming a partnership with a larger...
Big changes coming for Heartland hospital