Busy time of year for A/C repairmen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With record high temperatures this week, hopefully you’ve got a way to keep cool at home.

But if your air conditioner’s not working right, you could be in for a bit of a wait.

”The phone as soon as we walked in started ringing and it’s been pretty much busy ever since,” said Greg Brown, Aire Solutions branch manager.

High temperatures mean busy days for Greg Brown and his staff at Aire Solutions.

The most common calls are from homeowners who are starting their A/C unit, just to find out it’s not working.

“That probably could have been avoided if we’d looked at it a month ago instead of just waiting and turning it on when it gets hot,” Brown said.

Homeowner Karen Mogelnicki says she had maintenance done on her A/C unit just last week.

“We have them twice a year we do the heating in the fall and then we do the air conditioning in the spring, and I’ll have to say that it’s been one of the best things I’ve ever done to have this checked out beforehand so that we don’t have any problems when the hot air starts,” said Mogelnicki.

Brown says parts they need are in short supply.

“Normally we could get almost anything within one, two, three days tops,” Brown said.

This makes it difficult to keep up with the demand.

“It may take two to three weeks,” said Brown.

He says it’s important to have a reliable system throughout the summer.

“We have a lot of elderly, we have a lot of people that are on medications and oxygen and all kinds of stuff, and they cannot take the heat,” Brown said.

This means not waiting for the heat of summer to arrive.

“So, the best thing you can do is have it maintained just like you do your car,” said Brown.

Brown says make sure the area around your A/C unit is clear of weeds and bushes.

You should also be sure to check your filter and thermostat batteries.

