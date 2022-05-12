Announcement Friday on new homes for western Ky. tornado survivors

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - New, fully furnished homes will be built for tornado survivors in western Kentucky.

According to a release from the Relevant Church and Kentucky Dream Center, Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal will make the announcement on Friday, May 13 at Moors Resort and Marina at 8:30 a.m.

God’s Pit Crew, a Virginia-based disaster response group, will partner with the Kentucky Dream Center (Relevant Church of Paducah), Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Giving University of California and Convoy of Hope to facilitate and fund the new homes for Marshall County and Dawson Springs.

They say each home will be built and fully furnished at no cost to the recipient.

