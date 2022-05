CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after a report of shots fired on Wednesday night, May 11.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 600 block of S. Sprigg St. around 9 p.m.

They found a suspect and a handgun.

The suspect was arrested and formal charges are pending.

