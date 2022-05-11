Wellness on Wheels even in southern Illinois to provide free COVID-19 PCR tests

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - An event will provide residents in the S7 Region to acess free COVID-19 PCR tests.

The Wellness on Wheels event from the Southern Seven Health Department will be available on May 11.

Other services are available through the Wellness on Wheels program, including NARCAN training, home colon cancer tests, blood pressure screening, medication disposal packets and the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

It will be at the Shawnee Community College Center in Cairo from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It will then be at Shawnee Community College in Ullin at 1:30 p.m. and lasting to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can call 618-634-2297.

