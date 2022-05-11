Heartland Votes
Wednesday’s Cleveland Guardians game postponed due to ‘multiple positive COVID-19 tests’

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a...
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians won 10-1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(WIBW)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox was postponed as a result of numerous COVID-19 cases.

A team spokesperson said there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization.”

Manager Terry Francona was among those to test positive, according to reports.

The postponement will allow more time to perform more testing and contact tracing.

A date to make up the game, which was supposed to be played in Chicago, has not been announced.

