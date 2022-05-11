We broke record highs on Wednesday, could see more of that on Thursday.

Another calm, but sticky evening expected tonight. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s again tonight. There is a chance for a few isolated showers early on Thursday, and again through the afternoon hours. With that said, much of the Heartland will be dry again. Slightly lower dewpoints will start to work into the far eastern part of the Heartland, so parts of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee will feel a little relief from the very sticky air. Most of southeast Missouri will still be very hot and very humid, especially for this time of year. Friday night rain chances will go up and continue elevated as we push into Saturday, so if you have outdoor plans keep a close eye on the forecast.

