Heartland Votes
Advertisement

We broke record highs on Wednesday, could see more of that on Thursday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another calm, but sticky evening expected tonight. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s again tonight. There is a chance for a few isolated showers early on Thursday, and again through the afternoon hours. With that said, much of the Heartland will be dry again. Slightly lower dewpoints will start to work into the far eastern part of the Heartland, so parts of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee will feel a little relief from the very sticky air. Most of southeast Missouri will still be very hot and very humid, especially for this time of year. Friday night rain chances will go up and continue elevated as we push into Saturday, so if you have outdoor plans keep a close eye on the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 5/11
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/11.
First Alert noon forecast 5/11
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot and humid across the Heartland today