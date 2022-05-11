Suspicious vehicle report in Carbondale leads to arrest, recovery of guns

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man was arrested in connection to a suspicious vehicle investigation in Carbondale.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Cedarview Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday, May 10 after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle with intentionally blocked license plates.

The vehicle in question was spotted on the 100 block of South Wall Street.

Officers said the driver took off and managed to lose police.

The officers again found the vehicle. This time on the 500 block of East Main Street.

They reported seeing three people inside the vehicle get out and run away, but they were able to catch 21-year-old Davaughn L. Graves.

He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

During the investigation, officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Murphysboro and two guns were recovered.

Graves was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and possession of cannabis less than 10 grams.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.