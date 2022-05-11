Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Suspicious vehicle report in Carbondale leads to arrest, recovery of guns

Carbondale Police say Davaughn L. Graves, 21 of Marion, was arrested in connection with a...
Carbondale Police say Davaughn L. Graves, 21 of Marion, was arrested in connection with a suspicious vehicle investigation.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man was arrested in connection to a suspicious vehicle investigation in Carbondale.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Cedarview Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday, May 10 after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle with intentionally blocked license plates.

The vehicle in question was spotted on the 100 block of South Wall Street.

Officers said the driver took off and managed to lose police.

The officers again found the vehicle. This time on the 500 block of East Main Street.

They reported seeing three people inside the vehicle get out and run away, but they were able to catch 21-year-old Davaughn L. Graves.

He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

During the investigation, officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Murphysboro and two guns were recovered.

Graves was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and possession of cannabis less than 10 grams.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Michael Smith, 52, is accused of shooting a handgun out of his vehicle's window while driving...
Man accused of shooting while driving
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A report of shots fired on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau leads to the...
Shots fired investigation leads to arrest
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance photo...
McCracken Co. bank robbery suspect identified, taken into custody in Ill.