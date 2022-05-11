Shots fired investigation leads to arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau leads to the arrest of one person.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, when officers arrived on the scene and began their investigation, one of the officers witnessed the suspect fire a gun into the ground.

The suspect was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.

