Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shots fired investigation leads to arrest

A report of shots fired on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau leads to the...
A report of shots fired on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau leads to the arrest of one person.((Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau leads to the arrest of one person.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, when officers arrived on the scene and began their investigation, one of the officers witnessed the suspect fire a gun into the ground.

The suspect was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance photo...
McCracken Co. bank robbery suspect identified, taken into custody in Ill.
Paducah bank robbery suspect arrested, identified
Paducah bank robbery suspect arrested, identified
Crews respond to Cape Girardeau house fire
Crews respond to Cape Girardeau house fire