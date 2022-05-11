Heartland Votes
Resolution honoring fallen Mo. officers passes Senate

A resolution honoring three fallen Missouri officers was adopted by the Senate on Tuesday...
A resolution honoring three fallen Missouri officers was adopted by the Senate on Tuesday night, May 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - A resolution honoring three fallen Missouri officers was adopted by the Senate on Tuesday night, May 10.

According to a release from the Office of U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, the resolution “expresses condolences to their families and also recognizes the countless selfless and heroic actions carried out by local law enforcement officers in Missouri and across the country.”

It was introduced by Hawley and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in April to honor three officers killed in the line of duty in March: Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper of the Joplin Police Department, Police Officer Jake Alexander Reed of the Joplin Police Department and Patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department.

You can read the full text of Senate Resolution 594 online here.

