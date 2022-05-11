Heartland Votes
Proposed Missouri bill would create convicted murderer registry

By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - In order to keep communities and law enforcement safe and informed, Missouri lawmakers are working on a bill that would create a registry for those convicted of first and second degree murder who are out on parole and probation.

Assistant Palmyra Police Chief Mike Baker said those individuals are currently monitored by probation or parole officers who share information with local law enforcement and make them aware of any parole violations.

Baker said this bill would provide both the public and law enforcement with up to date information about the person.

“It requires them to give their address, their everything about them, their person, plus their vehicle information, while they are on probation and parole so that would be beneficial for us so we would know where they are at and we would be able to track their movements if we needed to,” Baker said.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said those on probation or out on parole are checked on monthly and problems will be communicated to local law enforcement.

He said the corrections department sends his office information on where an individual on parole resides, it doesn’t go far enough.

“They do have to register their address with the correctional facility and then it is sent to me where they are residing at however, if they move or change of address they are not required to register that with me after that fact,” Shinn said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol would be required to maintain the data. Shinn said he is hoping the bill will be specific about how the information would be collected, such as if it’ll be collected by either the highway patrol, local police, or the sheriff’s office.

He said his department is responsible for maintaining the county’s sex offender registry which can be time consuming for his deputies.

A person would be on the registry until they complete their parole or probation.

The bill has passed out of the House and is now in the Senate.

