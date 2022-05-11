Heartland Votes
Police still trying to identify boy found in suitcase in Southern Indiana

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By Maira Ansari
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity of the boy whose body was found inside this suitcase in Washington County remains a mystery.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said instigators realize people want answers to about the heartbreaking case, and so do they. He said this is the type of case that keeps Huls and his fellow detectives awake at night.

On April 16, a mushroom hunter discovered the child’s body in a suitcase in the woods in Washington County. “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada” was printed on the hard shell suitcase.

Investigators know the child was five years old, Black, thin, around 4 feet tall, with a short haircut, but nothing about who he is or where he came from.

Huls says an autopsy was performed, but the results were vague. Toxicology tests are still pending and may reveal what was in the child’s system at the time of his death.

Concerning tips, Huls said police continue to get many from the public on how to conduct their investigation or what they should look into. People care, but Huls said they should bear in mind that each tip must be verified by investigators, and because they cannot risk jeopardizing the case, police are not publishing a sketch of what the child likely looked like at this time.

“The integrity of this investigation is utmost,” Huls said. “So, unless we can determine that releasing information will help the investigation instead of hinder it, that’s what we have to go by at this point.”

Huls says the most common suggestion is to look into whether the child is Codi Bigsby, a missing boy from Virginia, police do not believe they are a match. He said that they are continuing to look for a probable match among all of the kids on the missing children’s list.

Call the national ISP tip line at (888) 437-6432 to report a child who fits the description of the boy found in the suitcase.

Huls’ complete interview can be viewed here:

Sgt. Carey Huls explained why investigators have not released a sketch of what they believe the unidentified boy looked like.

