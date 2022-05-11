Police searching for stolen trailer in Steele, Mo.

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Steele Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a trailer that was stolen.

The police department says the trailer was stolen sometime between May 10 at 5 p.m. and May 11 at 8 a.m.

It is described as an 18-foot trailer with a 2-foot dovetail, totaling 20 feet.

It also has racing stickers on the side and a new wench in the front.

If you see this trailer, please contact the Steele Police Department at 573-695-2100 or your local law enforcement agency.

