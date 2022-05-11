Paducah woman accused of abusing, neglecting 80-year-old woman

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of neglecting an 80-year-old woman she was caring for, as well as taking advantage of the woman’s finances.

Marina E. Martin, 58, was arrested on charges of knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult and knowingly exploiting and adult (more than $300).

According to the Paducah Police Department, a neighbor found the 80-year-old woman in need of medical care and called 911.

They say the woman was admitted to an area hospital for malnourishment and skin deterioration.

Police say Martin was responsible for caring for the woman and her finances, which had been neglected as well.

Martin allegedly spent nearly $4,000 of the woman’s money on non-essential items instead of the woman’s rent and care.

Martin was interviewed and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Police say the victim is recovering in a convalescent center.

