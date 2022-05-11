Marion PD warns of recent scams

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are warning residents of recent scams in the area.

According to the Marion Police Department, scammers are calling and emailing victims alerting them a loved one is in custody on DUI charges and needs bail money.

They say the scammer says an attorney will give payment instructions, and that money will be refunded after the loved one is released.

Police ask that anyone who falls for this to contact their bank immediately.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.