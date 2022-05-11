Man accused of shooting while driving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in Cape Girardeau Police Monday night, May 9 in connection with a shooting.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 52-year-old Michael Smith was shooting a handgun out of his vehicle’s window while he was driving on the 2100 block of Big Bend Road.

Police believe he was firing into the sky, and not at any house or vehicle.

Officers pulled Smith over.

He was arrested and booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Smith was charged with unlawful use of weapon, DWI-persistent and driving while revoked/suspended-first offense.

Bond was set at $25,000 bond.

