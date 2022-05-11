Hottest Day Of The Year-Today

Mostly clear skies this morning with muggy conditions outside and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70. Today appears to be the hottest day of the year with widespread high temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon. High dewpoints across the Heartland will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s! Mostly sunny skies with a small chance of an isolated pop-up shower or storms can occur this afternoon.

The heat will continue through the rest of the week. A backdoor cold front will arrive tomorrow. This may bring down the humidity a bit in locations east of the Mississippi River. As this front will set up off to the west of the Heartland by Friday, we could see a few storms develop.

Another front will move in late Saturday posing the threat for storms starting off the weekend. There is a risk for a few strong or severe storms.

Slightly cooler air will arrive next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.