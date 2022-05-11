Hot and humid across the Heartland today

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We saw a few clouds this morning and even a few isolated showers in our eastern counties. For this afternoon it will be mostly sunny and hot. There will be a slight chance for a pop up storm this afternoon. Highs will approach 90 degrees with the heat index running between 95 and 100.

For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and very warm temperatures. Readings will slowly fall through the 80s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s in most areas.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly drier across the Heartland. It will still be warm with high temperatures ranging from the middle to upper 80s east to the lower 90s far west.

