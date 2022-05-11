Heartland reaches 90 degrees; earliest since 2012

(KFVS) - The Heartland reached 90 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, May 11.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the first occurrence of the season.

They said this is the earliest first 90-degree day for Paducah, Evansville, Cape Girardeau and Carbondale since 2012.

The average first 90-degree day typically happens between May 25-31.

