Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves Co. voting, Election Day info released

There will be six voting locations this year for registered Graves County voters.
There will be six voting locations this year for registered Graves County voters.(WNEM TV5)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Board of Elections is reminding registered voters in Graves County that Election Day is Tuesday, May 17.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. The board says polling locations will remain open for anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. to vote.

Registered Graves Co. voters may vote at one of the following six locations:

  • Fancy Farm Elementary School – 270 SR 339 South Fancy Farm, KY
  • Graves County High School – 1220 Eagles Way Mayfield, KY
  • Mayfield High School – 700 Douthitt Street Mayfield, KY
  • Sedalia Elementary School – 5252 SR 97 Mayfield, KY
  • Trace Creek Baptist Church Family Life Center – 3577 SR 131 Mayfield, KY 42066
  • Wingo Elementary School – 449 Lebanon Street Wingo, KY

The board says Graves County voters may also vote early at the Graves County Clerk’s Office located in the Mayfield Shopping Plaza at 1102 Paris Road Suite 4.

Any registered voter in Graves County may vote early on the following days and times:

  • Thursday, May 12, 2022 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Friday, May 13, 2022 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 14, 2022 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If anyone has any questions about voting or any issues on Election Day, please contact the Graves County Clerk’s Office at 270-247-1676.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Chief Fitts says he's concerned he may lose some officers.
Southern Ill. police chiefs react to new ISP incentive program
City of Mount Vernon seeing a decline in money allocated from city Diesel tax and State Fuel tax.
Mount Vernon seeing a decline in money allocated from diesel and state fuel tax
According to the Gordonville Fire Department, a diesel leak extended the process of...
Fire crews with Gordonville, Cape respond to excavator fire
The American Red Cross is reminding the public about measures you can take to ensure you have a...
American Red Cross reminds public about summer safety tips