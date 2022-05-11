Graves Co. voting, Election Day info released

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Board of Elections is reminding registered voters in Graves County that Election Day is Tuesday, May 17.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. The board says polling locations will remain open for anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. to vote.

Registered Graves Co. voters may vote at one of the following six locations:

Fancy Farm Elementary School – 270 SR 339 South Fancy Farm, KY

Graves County High School – 1220 Eagles Way Mayfield, KY

Mayfield High School – 700 Douthitt Street Mayfield, KY

Sedalia Elementary School – 5252 SR 97 Mayfield, KY

Trace Creek Baptist Church Family Life Center – 3577 SR 131 Mayfield, KY 42066

Wingo Elementary School – 449 Lebanon Street Wingo, KY

The board says Graves County voters may also vote early at the Graves County Clerk’s Office located in the Mayfield Shopping Plaza at 1102 Paris Road Suite 4.

Any registered voter in Graves County may vote early on the following days and times:

Thursday, May 12, 2022 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, May 13, 2022 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, 2022 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If anyone has any questions about voting or any issues on Election Day, please contact the Graves County Clerk’s Office at 270-247-1676.

