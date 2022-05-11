Gang members used Facebook Marketplace to plan robberies, detectives say

STRATFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police are telling people to use caution when buying or selling items posted privately online.

A Connecticut teenager was arrested for a robbery that started over Facebook Marketplace, and investigators believe he is connected to other similar incidents.

According to Stratford police, 18-year-old Shahiem Donald responded to the victim’s advertisement, WFSB reported. The victim was selling an iPhone.

Donald met the victim April 23 in Stratford where he attacked and stole the iPhone, police said.

The victim reported seeing a handgun during the robbery.

Detectives with Stratford police identified Donald as the suspect.

It was later determined Donald and co-conspirators had been contacting various victims throughout the area online to arrange to either buy or sell iPhones and other items. Once the suspects met with the victims, Donald and his gang would use force to steal phones and other valuables, police said.

On May 4, Stratford detectives and Bridgeport police found and arrested Donald on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and fifth-degree larceny. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about the crimes was asked to contact detectives at 203-381-2098.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.