First Alert: Hottest day of the year

(KFVS) - Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s, but with high dewpoints, het will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny.

There is a small chance this afternoon for an isolated pop-up shower or storms.

Summer-like heat will continue throughout the rest of the week.

A cold front arriving Thursday could lower the humidity a bit east of the Mississippi River.

The front could allow for a few storms to develop on Friday.

Another front will move into the Heartland late Saturday. There is a risk for a few strong or severe storms.

Slightly cooler air arrives next week.

