Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Hottest day of the year

A beautiful view of sunshine in Marquand, Mo.
A beautiful view of sunshine in Marquand, Mo.(Source: cNews/Angela Firebaugh)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s, but with high dewpoints, het will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny.

There is a small chance this afternoon for an isolated pop-up shower or storms.

Summer-like heat will continue throughout the rest of the week.

A cold front arriving Thursday could lower the humidity a bit east of the Mississippi River.

The front could allow for a few storms to develop on Friday.

Another front will move into the Heartland late Saturday. There is a risk for a few strong or severe storms.

Slightly cooler air arrives next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

After a few days of storms and gloomy skies, the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine today!
Hottest Day Of The Year-Today
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
First Alert: Record highs possible today!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Possible record highs continue the next couple of days
A warm and beautiful spring day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Bring On The Heat!