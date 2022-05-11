Fire crews with Gordonville, Cape respond to excavator fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An excavator caught fire at a construction site at 1248 County Road 206 in Cape Girardeau at a little before 4 o’clock on Wednesday.

The Gordonville Fire Department and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the location as a mutual aid.

According to the Gordonville Fire Department, a diesel leak extended the process of extinguishing the fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire in about 45 minutes to an hour.

There were no injuries.

The excavator was totaled in the fire.

The construction team was clearing the land at the time the fire began.

