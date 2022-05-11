Crews respond to Cape Girardeau house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau.

A fire was found in the basement.

The crews extinguished the fire and determined the fire had not extended, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

They received mutual aid from the East County FPD, Gordonville FPD, Scott City FD and Jackson Fire & Rescue.

