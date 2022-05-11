Heartland Votes
Crews respond to Cape Girardeau house fire

The crews extinguished the fire and determined the fire had not extended, but there was smoke...
The crews extinguished the fire and determined the fire had not extended, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau.

A fire was found in the basement.

The crews extinguished the fire and determined the fire had not extended, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

They received mutual aid from the East County FPD, Gordonville FPD, Scott City FD and Jackson Fire & Rescue.

