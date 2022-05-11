Child with autism rescued from storm drain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A child with autism was rescued from a storm drain Wednesday morning, May 11.

According to firefighters on scene, the 12-year-old child left his house and somehow made it into a storm drain near Arena Park.

They set up fans at the storm drain entrance, and another fan in a nearby manhole cover to make sure the child got air. With help from the child’s family, rescuers were able to talk the child into crawling out.

We’re told he’s was ok and taken to the hospital to get checked out.

