Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Child with autism rescued from storm drain

A child was freed from a drain in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A child with autism was rescued from a storm drain Wednesday morning, May 11.

According to firefighters on scene, the 12-year-old child left his house and somehow made it into a storm drain near Arena Park.

They set up fans at the storm drain entrance, and another fan in a nearby manhole cover to make sure the child got air. With help from the child’s family, rescuers were able to talk the child into crawling out.

We’re told he’s was ok and taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A child was freed from a drain in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Child freed from storm drain in Cape Girardeau
Marion police are warning residents of recent scams in the area.
Marion PD warns of recent scams
Police in Marion, Illinois are warning residents of recent scams in the area.
Marion PD warns of recent scams
Michael Smith, 52, is accused of shooting a handgun out of his vehicle's window while driving...
Man accused of shooting while driving