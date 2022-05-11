Carbondale community dog park to have ribbon cutting in May

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The grand opening of the PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park at Parrish Park at 2500 W. Sunset, Carbondale, Ill will be on May 21.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 9:15 a.m.

The Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks and the Carbondale Park District are hosting the event.

The All Things Dog Festival will run from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The rain date for the event will be May 22, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.