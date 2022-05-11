Cape Central Air Force JROTC raises funds for VFW from memorial hike
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cadets with the Air Force JROTC from Cape Central High School honored the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March in World War II.
They participated in a 14-mile hike and raised $1800 in donations from the community.
The donations go to VFW Post 3838 Veterans Relief fund to help veterans in need.
The support comes from individuals, recruiters and businesses.
The businesses that supported them include:
- Heise Heating and Cooling
- Rhodes Convenience Stores
- Absolute Arms and Ammo
- Sister Squared
- Housen Foods
The next hike is planned for April 2023.
