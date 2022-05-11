Cape Central Air Force JROTC raises funds for VFW from memorial hike

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cadets with the Air Force JROTC from Cape Central High School honored the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March in World War II.

They participated in a 14-mile hike and raised $1800 in donations from the community.

The donations go to VFW Post 3838 Veterans Relief fund to help veterans in need.

The support comes from individuals, recruiters and businesses.

The businesses that supported them include:

Heise Heating and Cooling

Rhodes Convenience Stores

Absolute Arms and Ammo

Sister Squared

Housen Foods

The next hike is planned for April 2023.

