Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Busch Stadium among highly-rated venues nationwide, according to sports fans

How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to a Betsperts study, Busch Stadium was one of the highest-rated sports stadiums.

Sports fans across the United States left glowing reviews for Busch Stadium, landing the venue as one of the best stadiums for baseball lovers. The study is based off reviews left on Google, Facebook, Trip Advisor and Yelp.

Take a look to see where the downtown St. Louis attraction landed on the list.

  1. Lambeau Field home of the Green Bay Packers
  2. PNC home of the Pittsburgh Pirates
  3. Oriole Park at Camden Yards home of the Baltimore Orioles
  4. Children’s Mercy Park home of the Sporting Kansas City
  5. Busch Stadium home of the St. Louis Cardinals
  6. Wrigley Field home of the Chicago Cubs
  7. Oracle Park home of the San Francisco Giants
  8. American Family Field home of the Milwaukee Brewers
  9. Progressive Field home of the Cleveland Guardians
  10. Target Field home of the Minnesota Twins

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

According to the Royals, the start time was moved due to the weather forecast in the area....
Royals, Cardinals game start time Wed. changed due to weather
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Cardinals move start time of Monday’s makeup game vs Royals due to forecast
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged sexual assault
Major League Baseball players will be sporting pink bats on Mother’s Day for breast cancer...
Louisville Slugger making pink bats for pros to swing on Mother’s Day