American Red Cross reminds public about summer safety tips

(KFVS) - The American Red Cross is reminding the public about measures you can take to ensure you have a safe summer.

Parents should prevent unsupervised swimming and access to pools and spas.

They can also keep an eye on splash pools and slides, as well as buckets and bathtubs.

Water safety courses and resources are available through the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross also encourages the public to be safe in grilling season, as on average 10,000 home fires are sparked each year by grilling accidents.

Do not grill indoors, and keep people and pets away from the grill.

Make sure the grill is out in the open away from the house, deck, trees and anything that could ignite.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.