30th Annual Blessing of the Bikes to be held on May 15

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Bikers will have an opportunity to gather for a blessing at Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

The 30th Annual Blessing of the Bikes will be held in partnership with Lord’s Paheece Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

“For 30 years, we have partnered with the Christian Motorcycle Association to host this signature event. We are excited to welcome an anticipated 5,000+ Motorcycle enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this annual event at Bald Knob Cross. We are grateful for the support of regional sponsors like Lawless Harley Davidson of Scott City Missouri, River Radio, Aaron Hale of Modern Woodmen of America, and the many other community businesses that support this even,” Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace, said.

The event will have ongoing blessings from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

