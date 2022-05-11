Heartland Votes
Advertisement

30th Annual Blessing of the Bikes to be held on May 15

The 30th Annual Blessing of the Bikes will be held in partnership with Lord’s Paheece Chapter...
The 30th Annual Blessing of the Bikes will be held in partnership with Lord’s Paheece Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association on Sunday, May 15, 2022.(Noelle Williams)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Bikers will have an opportunity to gather for a blessing at Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

The 30th Annual Blessing of the Bikes will be held in partnership with Lord’s Paheece Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

“For 30 years, we have partnered with the Christian Motorcycle Association to host this signature event. We are excited to welcome an anticipated 5,000+ Motorcycle enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this annual event at Bald Knob Cross. We are grateful for the support of regional sponsors like Lawless Harley Davidson of Scott City Missouri, River Radio, Aaron Hale of Modern Woodmen of America, and the many other community businesses that support this even,” Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace, said.

The event will have ongoing blessings from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The Cadets with the Air Force JROTC from Cape Central High School honored the 80th anniversary...
Cape Central Air Force JROTC raises funds for VFW from memorial hike
Dog park sign.
Carbondale community dog park to have ribbon cutting in May
The Wellness on Wheels event from the Southern Seven Health Department will be available on May...
Wellness on Wheels even in southern Illinois to provide free COVID-19 PCR tests
The crews extinguished the fire and determined the fire had not extended, but there was smoke...
Crews respond to Cape Girardeau house fire