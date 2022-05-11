13 year old Heartland girl competes in All American Soap Box Derby for 2nd time

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland Soapbox Derby champion is making a pit stop in Ohio to compete against racers across the world.

13-year-old Danica Dewrock is heading to Akron, Ohio for a 2nd time to compete in the All-American Box Derby. She said this time around, she plans to return home with a trophy and title.

“I really wanted to win since it was my last year racing because I can’t really fit in my car anymore probably after this year,” Dewrock said.

She’s heading back to Akron, Ohio after winning the Cape Girardeau local soapbox derby.

Her goal is to outdo her siblings who both raced and won in the All-American Soapbox Derby, especially her sister

“I just want to get higher than her so I can just brag,” Dewrock said.

“I thought it was cool to go somewhere that my brother and sister have gone to win,” Dewrock continued.

“I definitely think that Danicas is going to try a little bit harder this time,” Amy Dewrock, Danica’s mother said.

Amy Dewrock shared that she has mixed emotions seeing not one but 3 of her kids race.

“I’m proud. The pride comes after the nervousness, lots of nerves watching them go down that hill,” Amy Dewrock said.

She said going to Akron for the All-American Soapbox Derby has become a tradition she never expected.

“It was kind of one of those spur of the moment things when he brought home a derby car and then we kind of got into it. I really didn’t think about going up there some many more times but here we are,” Amy Dewrock said.

Although winning is at the top of Danica’s mind. She said the experience is more than she could ask for

“It’s just an experience to have when you’re there. To win or not to its just a great experience,” Danica Dewrock said.

The All-American Soapbox Derby will begin Saturday July 23 in Akron, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.