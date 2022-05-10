Heartland Votes
Walking tour of city hall held for Historic Preservation Month

Tour of Newly Renovated Cape Girardeau City Hall
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Historic Preservation Commision hosted a walking tour of the brand new city hall in Cape Girardeau in honor of Historic Preservation Month.

Southeast Missouri State University professor Steven Hoffman led the tour and spoke about why it is so important it is to keep the history of Cape Girardeau intact.

“People form attachments to their community for a variety of reasons,” Hoffman said. “Part of it is the people they are connected to, part of it is their environment. in terms of our histroic landscape, it is important for people to develop a connection to it because it is important to our lives today.”

The tour featured the newly renovated Common Pleas Courthouse and the Carnegie Library.

