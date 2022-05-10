Driver of car injured in crash with school bus on Hwy. 25; no injuries reported on bus

CAPE GIRARDEAU/STODDARD COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - The driver of a car was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Highway 25.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was taken to an area hospital. No one was reportedly injured on the school bus.

The crash happened on the Cape Girardeau and Stoddard County line just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

As of around 4:30 p.m., troopers had cleared the scene.

