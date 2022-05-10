Heartland Votes
Southern Illinois Made Expo announcement Tuesday

Illinois State Senator Dave Fowler is expected to announce the return of the Southern Illinois Made Expo on Tuesday afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Buy Local! That’s the message from Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler and the Southern Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

During the Marion Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon, Sen. Fowler is expected to announce the return of the Southern Illinois Made Expo.

It all gets underway at 1 p.m. at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on Tuesday, May 10.

The expo was postponed in 2021 because of an uptick in COVID-10 cases in the region.

The event had been rescheduled for July 23-24, 2022 at the Marion Pavilion.

The Southern Illinois Made Expo came from a partnership between Sen. Fowler and the Southern Illinois Chambers of Commerce in 2018 to highlight the region’s business community.

Since then, the Expo became an opportunity for southern Illinois businesses to showcase their products and destinations, speak with consumers and sell their goods.

