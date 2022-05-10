Possible record highs continue the next couple of days

Summer-time heat and humidity continue for the next few days. Heat indices will climb into the mid 90s in some areas this afternoon, and even hotter weather expected Wednesday and Thursday. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late tonight into Wednesday, but most areas will be dry and hot. Highs on Wednesday will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s, possibly breaking record highs in some areas. Feels like numbers could creep into the upper 90s by the afternoon.

