Heartland Votes
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current 573 area code in Missouri.(Source: WMC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
SOUTHERN Mo. (KFVS) - The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current 573 area code in Missouri.

According to a news release from the Missouri Public Service Commission, the timing of when telephone numbers with the new 235 area code will become available is still to be determined, but customers should identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code + 7-digit phone number), and include the area code when giving the number to others.

The 573 area code includes many communities such as Jefferson City, Columbia, Rolla, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Mexico, Hannibal, Camdenton, Waynesville, Farmington and Caruthersville.

According to PSC, the increasing demand for residential and business telephone numbers created the need to add a new area code to the existing 573 area code region.

They said customers in the existing 573 area code who request a new service or an additional telephone line may be assigned a number with the new area code when it’s available.

“The 573 area code is not going away and customers who have a telephone number with the 573 area code will not lose or have to change their telephone number,” said Missouri Public Service Commission Chairman Ryan Silvey. “An overlay is a more efficient and less disruptive way to alleviate the exhaustion of available telephone numbers by simply assigning the new area code to new numbers.”

In February, NANPA told the commission the 573 area code will run out of telephone numbers during the first quarter of 2025.

On April 21, the commission issued an order directing NANPA to proceed with an overlay plan. This would introduce a new area code in the current area code, so that multiple area codes are assigned to the same geographic area.

It does not require customers to change their phone number.

The PSC provided some key facts about an area code overlay:

  • Telephone numbers will not change for any existing customers but new customers may be given telephone numbers containing the new 235 area code
  • The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay
  • What is a local call now will remain a local call
  • Customers in the overlay region must dial 10 digits for local calls
  • Three digit abbreviated dialing, to the extent currently available, such as 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 will continue to work and not be affected

