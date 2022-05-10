Marion, Ill. police looking for missing, endangered woman

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a missing woman believed to be endangered.

According to the Marion Police Department, Donna G. Bennett, 18, reportedly has a learning processing disability and responds to the level of a 12-year-old child.

They say she left the home on May 9 indicating she was staying a few days in a hotel with friends.

According to police, the possible location could be in the area of Mounds, Ill.

It is unknown whom Donna left the home with at this time.

She is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.