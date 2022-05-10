Heartland Votes
Marion, Ill. police looking for missing, endangered woman

Marion, Ill. police looking for missing, endangered woman
Marion police say Donna Bennett left the home on May 9 indicating she was staying a few days in a hotel with friends.(Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a missing woman believed to be endangered.

According to the Marion Police Department, Donna G. Bennett, 18, reportedly has a learning processing disability and responds to the level of a 12-year-old child.

They say she left the home on May 9 indicating she was staying a few days in a hotel with friends.

According to police, the possible location could be in the area of Mounds, Ill.

It is unknown whom Donna left the home with at this time.

She is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

