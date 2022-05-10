Heartland Votes
Man arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police say they arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday, May 9 in connection with an attempted armed robbery.

Officers were first called to a convenience store in town about an attempted armed robbery on Saturday, May 7.

During the investigation, police said they identified a suspect and later made an arrest.

The suspect has been booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center awaiting formal charges for attempted armed robbery first degree.

