Man arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police say they arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday, May 9 in connection with an attempted armed robbery.

Officers were first called to a convenience store in town about an attempted armed robbery on Saturday, May 7.

During the investigation, police said they identified a suspect and later made an arrest.

The suspect has been booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center awaiting formal charges for attempted armed robbery first degree.

