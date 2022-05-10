Law enforcement to hold torch run for Special Olympics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement in Cape Girardeau will hit the pavement Tuesday morning, May 10, but it has nothing to do with patrolling or cracking down on crime.

Officers will be participating in the annual torch run for the Special Olympics.

The run will start at 10 a.m. at Plants Plus on South Kingshighway Street.

Officers and Special Olympians will jog north to Banterra Banks.

The torch run serves as a way to raise money for the Special Olympics

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.