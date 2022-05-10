Heartland Votes
KYTC seeking input on future North 16th Street/Five Points project in Murray

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be holding a public information meeting to gather input on widening North 16th St. to the KY 121 intersection and improvements to the Five Points intersection in Murray.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be holding a public information meeting on the future North 16th Street/Five Points project in Murray on Tuesday, May 24.

The open house format meeting will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hall of Benefactors at Murray State University Heritage Hall.

State engineers, design staff and consultants will be on hand to answer questions about the project, show various presentations and gather feedback.

KYTC said there will be a number of number of design proposals being considered.

Verbal and written comments will be collected, which will become part of the official record for the project.

According to KYTC, the project will improve North 16 street from the Five Points intersection and extend northward to the KY 121 intersection.

This is along the northwest edge of the Murray State University Campus.

KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said public input is a critical part of the planning process.

Anyone unable to attend the public meeting can submit comments on the project by contacting Project Manager James Tilley at 502-764-0673 or via email.

