Heartland Votes
Advertisement

JALC to hold commencement ceremony at the Pavilion of the City of Marion

John A Logan College will hold their 53rd Commencement Ceremony at the Pavilion of the City of...
John A Logan College will hold their 53rd Commencement Ceremony at the Pavilion of the City of Marion on Wednesday, May 11.(Konstantin Postumitenko | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - John A Logan College will hold their 53rd Commencement Ceremony at the Pavilion of the City of Marion on Wednesday, May 11.

The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.

Because there is limited parking, John A. Logan College will provide shuttle buses from the Oasis Center parking lot to The Pavilion beginning at 5 p.m. The pickup and drop off location is between Target and Pirate Pete’s, which is Lot 4 of the center.

Graduates, staff and JALC officials are asked to park at the Oasis Center and use the shuttle buses.

The college wants parking at the Pavilion to be available for guests and families of the graduates.

Graduates are advised to get to the Pavilion by no later than 5:30 p.m. Faculty and staff will arrive by 6 p.m.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Campus Police at 618-985-5550.

Those who can not attend the Commencement, ADN and LPN Pinning Ceremonies can watch a live-stream of the events on JALC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be holding a public information meeting to gather...
KYTC seeking input on future North 16th Street/Five Points project in Murray
Runners raise awareness for the Special Olympics as they take the torch through Cape Girardeau.
Law enforcement to hold torch run for Special Olympics
A vendor sells some popcorn at the Southern Illinois Made Expo.
Southern Illinois Made Expo announcement Tuesday
Southern Illinois Made Expo announcement Tuesday
Southern Illinois Made Expo announcement Tuesday