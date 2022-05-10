JALC to hold commencement ceremony at the Pavilion of the City of Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - John A Logan College will hold their 53rd Commencement Ceremony at the Pavilion of the City of Marion on Wednesday, May 11.

The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.

Because there is limited parking, John A. Logan College will provide shuttle buses from the Oasis Center parking lot to The Pavilion beginning at 5 p.m. The pickup and drop off location is between Target and Pirate Pete’s, which is Lot 4 of the center.

Graduates, staff and JALC officials are asked to park at the Oasis Center and use the shuttle buses.

The college wants parking at the Pavilion to be available for guests and families of the graduates.

Graduates are advised to get to the Pavilion by no later than 5:30 p.m. Faculty and staff will arrive by 6 p.m.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Campus Police at 618-985-5550.

Those who can not attend the Commencement, ADN and LPN Pinning Ceremonies can watch a live-stream of the events on JALC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

