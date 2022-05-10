Ill. State Police increase incentives to become state trooper

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - In an effort to attract future troopers, Illinois State Police announced the newly created Lateral Entry Training Program.

According to a release from ISP, the new program is designed to incentivize current law enforcement officers to join ISP.

“The Illinois State Police is one of the premier policing agencies in the country, and with the largest budget in State Police history, we are looking to hire many more troopers to protect public safety and seek justice for the people of Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Academy has created the Lateral Entry Training Program to retain the high training standards ISP is known for, but allow current police officers to spend less time away from home and their family.”

The program will use parts of the current Fast Track Program curriculum and time frame, but provides regional training.

Changes include:

Cadets will report to the ISP Academy for the first three weeks of the Cadet Class

Cadets will then return home and report daily to a District Headquarters or similar regional training location to receive in-person and online training, with the ability to return to home at the end of each work day

Cadets will return to the Academy during specific phases of their training, however, they will not be required to reside at the Academy for more than three weeks in a row (home for the weekends) and for no more than five weeks total throughout the Cadet Class

Cadets will NOT be required to relocate their residence upon graduation

Cadets will be eligible for retirement at age 55

According to ISP, Lateral Entry Training applicants must be a current certified police officer, have graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.

Applicants will be required to provide proof of successfully completing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration/International Association of Chiefs of Police approved DWI/DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing training program or an approved equivalent, prior to starting Cadet Class 138.

They say June 1 will be the last day to turn in all applications and required documentation to the ISP Merit Board in order to be considered for the October 2022 ISP Centennial Academy Cadet Class 138.

Using a hybrid approach, according to ISP, all applicants will still be required to go through the entire Merit Board and ISP hiring process:

Testing

Background investigation

Interviews

Medical evaluation

Successful completion of the ISPA

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the ISP is encouraged to visit the ISP Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

