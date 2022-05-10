Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. State Police donating protective equipment to Ukraine

The donated equipment includes body armor, ballistic face shields and ballistic helmets.
The donated equipment includes body armor, ballistic face shields and ballistic helmets.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police will donate more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment to Ukraine.

The equipment includes body armor, ballistic face shields and ballistic helmets.

According to a release from ISP, by U.S. standards, the equipment can no longer be used by them or any other law enforcement agency in Illinois. Most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year lifespan.

However, they said it will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers and others in Ukraine.

According to ISP, this surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated to the Ukraine.

State police coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Department of Commerce and the United States Department of State to transport the equipment, as well as ensure compliance with all federal and state laws and regulations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.
On Tuesday, May 10, Governor Andy Beshear announced $16 million in tornado relief funds will...
Gov. Beshear announces $16M in additional tornado relief funds; $230K for industrial park upgrades
Carbondale police are looking for a woman they say hit a person with a vehicle after a fight...
Carbondale hit-and-run under investigation
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland