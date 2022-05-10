Ill. State Police donating protective equipment to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police will donate more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment to Ukraine.

The equipment includes body armor, ballistic face shields and ballistic helmets.

According to a release from ISP, by U.S. standards, the equipment can no longer be used by them or any other law enforcement agency in Illinois. Most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year lifespan.

However, they said it will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers and others in Ukraine.

According to ISP, this surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated to the Ukraine.

State police coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Department of Commerce and the United States Department of State to transport the equipment, as well as ensure compliance with all federal and state laws and regulations.

