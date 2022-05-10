Heartland Votes
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Mother seriously injured when hit by driver while taking trash out, family says

Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck by a vehicle. (Source: Megan Mackenzie/GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas mother was sent to the hospital for several days after being seriously injured in a collision when she was just taking out the trash.

On April 14, a driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit Shelby Mackenzie in front of her home in San Antonio, according to her family.

Shelby Mackenzie was taking her trash can out when a vehicle jumped the curb and hit her. Her family said she was thrown about 15-20 feet and landed on her head on the sidewalk.

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and spent time in the intensive care unit. Her family said she was diagnosed with two skull fractures, three subdural hemorrhages, a dissection of her internal carotid artery and a complete rupture of her ligaments in her right knee.

The driver involved in the crash had the minimum required insurance without any assets, according to Shelby Mackenzie’s family. So, Megan Mackenzie said she started a GoFundMe page on behalf of an amazing sister and daughter to help with medical bills.

Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck by a vehicle. (Source: Megan Mackenzie/GoFundMe)(Megan Mackenzie/GoFundMe)

Megan Mackenzie said Shelby Mackenzie is a single mother of a 3-year-old daughter named Olivia and is healing but has thousands of hospital bills after being able to leave the hospital after a two-week stay.

Megan Mackenzie has thanked the public already for the help the family has already received and said given the uncertainty of pending medical expenses, they have raised their fundraising goal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

From left: Brandace Seabaugh and Jreece Johnson were charged with first-degree robbery and...
2 arrested in connection with Chaffee gas station robbery
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Heartland farmers are busy preparing the fields for their warmer weather crops.
Dry weather helps Heartland farmers catch up on planting
The driver of a car was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Highway 25.
Driver of car injured in crash with school bus on Hwy. 25; no injuries reported on bus
Events will include a ribbon cutting, “All Things Dog Festival,” dog costume contest and dog...
Grand Opening scheduled for Carbondale’s community dog park