Grand Opening scheduled for Carbondale’s community dog park

Events will include a ribbon cutting, “All Things Dog Festival,” dog costume contest and dog...
Events will include a ribbon cutting, “All Things Dog Festival,” dog costume contest and dog tricks contest. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Grand Opening will be held for a new community dog park.

The Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks and the Carbondale Park District welcomes the public to the grand opening on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the group, it will be held inside Parrish Park at 2500 W. Sunset in Carbondale.

Events will include a ribbon cutting, “All Things Dog Festival,” dog costume contest and dog tricks contest.

