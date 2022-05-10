Grand Opening scheduled for Carbondale’s community dog park
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Grand Opening will be held for a new community dog park.
The Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks and the Carbondale Park District welcomes the public to the grand opening on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the group, it will be held inside Parrish Park at 2500 W. Sunset in Carbondale.
Events will include a ribbon cutting, “All Things Dog Festival,” dog costume contest and dog tricks contest.
