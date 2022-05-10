Grand Opening scheduled for Carbondale’s community dog park

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Grand Opening will be held for a new community dog park.

The Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks and the Carbondale Park District welcomes the public to the grand opening on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the group, it will be held inside Parrish Park at 2500 W. Sunset in Carbondale.

Events will include a ribbon cutting, “All Things Dog Festival,” dog costume contest and dog tricks contest.

