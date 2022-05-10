Gov. Beshear to announce next round of tornado relief funding in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to visit Mayfield on Tuesday, May 10.

The governor will be announcing the next round of funding from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

He will be joining local leaders at 1 p.m.

In addition to the tornado relief funding, Gov. Beshear will present funding to the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) for infrastructure improvements and for improvements at the Hickory Industrial Park.

