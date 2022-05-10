Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to announce next round of tornado relief funding in Mayfield

Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield in January to hand over the keys to 10 temporary travel trailers to families left homeless after the December 10 tornado.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to visit Mayfield on Tuesday, May 10.

The governor will be announcing the next round of funding from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

He will be joining local leaders at 1 p.m.

In addition to the tornado relief funding, Gov. Beshear will present funding to the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) for infrastructure improvements and for improvements at the Hickory Industrial Park.

