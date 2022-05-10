Heartland Votes
First Alert: Record highs possible today!

Today will be sunny and very warm.
Today will be sunny and very warm.((Source: CNews/James Gullage))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are sticking around for the next few days.

Strong southerly winds gusting up to 20 to 25 mph is possible this morning.

Wake-up temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

This afternoon, the Heartland could break record highs with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Humidity will make it feel even warmer in the low to mid 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will weaken through the afternoon.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest and most uncomfortable day of the week.

Highs will be in the low 90s and heat index values will be in the upper 90s! Wednesday could also break record highs.

The heat will start to decrease slowly over the weekend.

A front will bring scattered rain and storms.

Near average temps return by next week.

