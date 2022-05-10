Heartland Votes
Dry weather helps Heartland farmers catch up on planting

Heartland farmers are busy preparing the fields for their warmer weather crops.
Heartland farmers are busy preparing the fields for their warmer weather crops.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The growing season is here, and farmers are wasting no time taking advantage of the dry weather.

Barry Bean, a farmer in Peach Orchard, Missouri, said sunshine and dry weather is just what his crops need to grow.

“When we were getting rain every three or four days and high temps in the days sometimes only in the 50s or 60s you can’t put a seed in the soil that’s that wet and that cold and expect a good response,” he explained.

Bean said it’s been a wet spring, but dry weather this week is helpful.

“We’re largely getting caught up and there’s still a little bit of time for spot planning if we have to come back in another week or 10 days to find spots that didn’t get planted. So, it’s been a challenge, but the last four or five days have allowed us to really to make up for a lot of loss time,” Bean said.

Farmer Aaron Reeves said they’ve already accomplished a lot these past few days because of the weather forecast.

“We’ve gotten pretty much all of the rice in the ground we’re working on the last little bit of cotton here so were just trying to hammer home all that we can in between the rains,” he said.

Reeves said they’re prepared to work day in and day out until the planting is done.

“We’ve been going hard pretty much from the first of April, this just happens to be one of the times where this year’s kind of set us up to where we’re working a few later nights than what we typically would like, but we’re doing all we can with the little bit of time that we do have,” he continued.

