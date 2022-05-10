Heartland Votes
Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Law enforcement in McCracken County say they are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a male wearing a COVID-19 mask and green gloves walked into the FNB Bank, on the 3000 block of Loan Oak Road, with a shovel and robbed the bank.

This happened around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

After robbing the bank the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Officers, deputies and a K-9 are on the scene investigating.

The shovel reportedly brought into the bank by the suspect has been taken into evidence.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was described as wearing a white hat, black pants and a black shirt, but he could be wearing white shirt now.

Anyone with information about the robbery or seeing anything suspicious is urged to call police.

