Deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Law enforcement in McCracken County say they are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a male wearing a COVID-19 mask and green gloves walked into the FNB Bank, on the 3000 block of Loan Oak Road, with a shovel and robbed the bank.

This happened around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

After robbing the bank the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Officers, deputies and a K-9 are on the scene investigating.

The shovel reportedly brought into the bank by the suspect has been taken into evidence.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was described as wearing a white hat, black pants and a black shirt, but he could be wearing white shirt now.

Anyone with information about the robbery or seeing anything suspicious is urged to call police.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.