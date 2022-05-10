Construction worker injured after semi hit guardrail on I-64 in Wayne County, Ill.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A construction worker was injured after a semi truck hit a guardrail on Interstate 64.

According to Illinois State Police, a white 2008 Peterbilt truck tractor and flatbed trailer was going eastbound on I-64 near mile post 106, approaching a single-lane bridge construction, around 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

They said the truck was hauling an oversized load on the trailer, which was within the width requirement for the single lane.

According to the ISP crash report, the semi truck crossed over the right fog lane and the passenger side trailer tires and fenders hit the adjacent guardrail to the right causing the guardrail to become airborne.

Troopers say the guardrail landed on the other side of the construction concrete barrier and hit a construction worker in the lower part of his right leg.

The worker, a 25-year-old Cobden, Ill. man, was taken in a company vehicle to an area hospital with reportedly “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The driver of the semi, 39-year-old Christopher D. Smith, of Douglass, Kan., was cited for improper lane use and no proper evidence of registration.

